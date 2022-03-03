Adedoyin, others’ trial over Adegoke’s murder begins in Osun Today

The trial of the owner of Hiltons Hotel, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Dr Ramon Adedoyin, and others arrested in connection with the death of a Master’s student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Timothy Adegoke, will commence on Thursday in Osogbo.

Elder brother to the deceased, Gbade, made this known.

“The case will come up today, Thursday, March 3, 2022 by 9am in Osogbo,” he said.

Adedoyin and Adedeji Adesola, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwale Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem and Adebayo Kunle had previously been arraigned before Federal High Court in Abuja on counts bordering on conspiracy, unlawful interference with a dead body, altering and intent to destroy evidence and murder.

But counsel to the family of the deceased, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, had written to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, asking that the matter be returned to Osun State, where the crime was allegedly committed.

Upon return to court on February 7, the prosecutor withdrew the matter.