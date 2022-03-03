Celeb woman in viral video Debunks Police Orderly Carried Her Food Tray, IG investigates

Former Nigeria’s ambassador to the Republic of Netherlands, Dr Nimota Nihinlola Akanbi, has clarified that her police orderly was not carrying her food as being portrayed in viral video on the social media.

Akanbi who is also the chairman of the Governing Board of National Secondary School Education made the clarification in a statement in Ilorin on Wednesday.

She said that her police orderly was carrying his own food at a community engagement they both attended in Ilorin, Kwara State.

” The truth is that I allowed him( police orderly) to pick his food. I am a teacher and disciplinarian,” she explained.

The former envoy urged Nigerians to disregard the viral video, saying that it might be the handiwork of her detractors.

She said she understands the importance and nature of work of security operatives and that she would never do anything to demean them.

Interestingly, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, summoned to Abuja, Yahaya Abubakar, the police orderly in a viral video holding a plate of food for his “madam”, Ambassador Nimota Akanbi.

He reported to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Acting Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi disclosed this on Wednesday.

Adejobi warned police officers attached to Very Important Persons (VIPs) all over the country to stop serving purposes other than protecting them from security threats.

“We have seen the policeman. We will investigate the scene and act accordingly. Such an act is condemned.

“However, the policeman will be in Abuja for us to get more facts about the ugly incident as we are determined to curb such. We will update you as at when due,” Adejobi said.

A viral video has shown Abubakar, a constable carrying a plate of food behind Ambassador Akanbi, who is the chairman of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) and former Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Netherlands.

The event was a society function in Kwara State where guests were treated to a lavish buffet of dishes.