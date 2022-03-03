FG waves pre-departure COVID-19 test for evacuees

The Federal Government has waived the 48-hour pre-travel COVID-19 test for all evacuees returning into the country.

In a memo signed by the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, dated February 28, 2022, which was sent to all airlines, it was stated that the Nigerian passengers would only have to fill in the necessary documentation.

The circular titled, ‘Waiver from Pre-Departure Covid19 Quarantine Protocols for Nigerian Returnees from Ukraine’, further stated that the move had been authorized by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID 19.

It read in part, “Passengers will however be required to fill the Nigerian International Travel Portal upon their arrival in Nigeria with the assistance of the Port Health Services.

“Upon arriving in Nigeria passengers will be directed by the Port Health Services to designated government laboratories for COVID 19 PCR test. The COVID19 PCR test which must be done within 24 hours of arrival will be at no cost to the passenger.”

Also, the Federal Government, in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said warned that only those documented at the Nigerian Embassies would be evacuated.

Nigeria’s foreign affairs ministry had, in a statement by Gabriel Aduda, the ministry’s permanent secretary, announced that it expects to receive the first batch of evacuees from Ukraine today, Thursday, March 3.

According to Mr Aduda, “the chartered flights (Air Peace, Max Air) will depart on Wednesday, March 2, to pick up Nigerian evacuees back home.”

He added that the Nigerian embassies in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia have received 650, 350, 940 and 150 persons respectively from Ukraine.

On the routes and capacity for the air lifts, Mr Aduda noted that Max Air will lift 560 persons from Romania while Air Peace will lift 364 persons from Poland and 360 from Hungary.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian embassy in Ukraine has ascertained that there are over 5,000 Nigerian students in Ukraine.