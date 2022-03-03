Free Ukraine Visa for 115 Nigerians who Register In Abuja To Fight Russia

Some 115 Nigerians have reportedly registered by the Ukraine Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital as volunteers to help wage war against Russia…and the number is increasing !..

Though there are insinuations that some have underlying intention to move away, (jaapaa) as they say in local Nigerians slang.

The development is coming at the wake of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s free visa regime for anyone willing to help the nation.

The besiegers mainly men, who thronged the Ukraine Embassy in Abuja, ‘also put down their names in a register provided by the embassy’.

This is coming at a time Nigerians in the troubled country are struggling to return home.

These Over 100 Nigerians are awaiting visas to travel from Nigeria to Ukraine to join the war and fight against Russian belligerents having registered at the Ukrainian Embassy in Nigeria.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, had through his verified Twitter handle, asked foreigners to join the war.

“Foreigners willing to defend Ukraine and world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defence of Ukraine, I invite you to contact foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in your respective countries. Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too.”

The Second Secretary at the Ukrainian Embassy to Nigeria, Bohdan Soltys, said the list of those willing to fight for Ukraine had been sent to Kyiv.

He said, “About 100 people wrote to us and said they would like to do this. We have transferred the information to the Ukrainian government and so far we have not received any feedback and a positive response.”