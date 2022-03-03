Nigeria talks tough, joins other to condemn Russia, Putin’s decision

Nigeria on Wednesday sided with 140 countries to demand the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

141 countries including Nigeria, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Canada, condemned Russia. The resolution deplored the invasion of Ukraine “in the strongest terms” and condemned President Vladimir Putin’s decision to put his nuclear forces on alert.

Nigeria’s stand on Wednesday was a historic departure from its non-aligned movement in the politics between the West and Russia.

The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution that “demands” Russia’s “immediately” withdraw from Ukraine, in a powerful rebuke of Moscow’s invasion by a vast majority of the world’s nations.

Extraordinary debate which saw the Ukrainian ambassador accuse Russia of genocide, 141 out of 193 member states voted for the non-binding resolution. However, about five countries sided with Russia. They include- Eritrea, North Korea, Syria, Belarus and Russia.

About 35 countries – mainly African nations – abstained from voting. They include: Algeria, Angola, Armenia, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Burundi, Central African Republic, China, Congo, Cuba, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lao, Madagascar, Mali, Mongolia, Mozambique, Namibia, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Senegal, South Africa, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tajikistan, Uganda, Tanzania, Vietnam and Zimbabwe.

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime had said Nigeria is ready to sanction Russia for invading Ukraine once the United Nations “adopts and imposes sanctions” on the country.

He added, “We are going to act and engage within the framework of the United Nations. So if the United Nations adopts and imposes sanctions against Russia, we will comply with UN’s resolution.”

Mr Onyeama condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to wage war against Ukraine.

“We made that very clear; we condemned it. First of all, military force is not the solution. We have spoken up about the territorial integrity that we recognise the integrity of Ukraine,” insisted the minister.

“Nigeria’s position on the resolution is very clear, that we do not condone this military intervention in another country.

Thousands of Nigerians have been caught in the Russia-Ukraine war, with the federal government frantic to get them out of Ukraine