BRT Bus driver who allegedly murdered Fashion Designer Bamise, arrested !

The driver who is allegedly involved in the murder of the girl who boarded a BRT bus has been arrested !

But Lagos Police Command is not commenting.

The young lady boarded a bus from Chevron roundabout after a days job on the 22nd of February.

She sent a distress message out on noticing something amiss with the driver and passengers.

Now, eye witnesses said a naked lady , with parts removed was thrown out alive from a BRT bus. A jeep followed the bus

. She died in pains. Her brother confirmed she is the victim.

BUS parked. No driver in sight

The girl communicated her suspicions to her people and gave details of the bus in a silhouette of the driver before she disappeared.

Bamise’s body was reportedly found by the police at Ebute Ero in a mortuary.

According to a social.media user, Akinwunmi King, her brother was shown a picture of the body at the police station and he confirmed it was his sister.

Bamise boarded the BRT bus at Chevron Bus Stop en route Oshodi around 7pm that day when she suddenly felt uncomfortable over the behaviour of the driver, now at large.

She was said to have sent distress messages to her friend which included details of the bus and asked that they prayed for her.

According to reports, her friend had advised she alight the vehicle at Oworonsoki and not follow through to Oshodi.

But Bamise never made it to the Mainland as she was allegedly thrown off the bus at Ebute Ero with her private parts missing.

He also shared screenshot of messages he received which indicated that Bamise’s private parts were harvested inside the BRT bus before she was tossed out.

The sender claimed her body was seen in Ebute Ero, Lagos Island, near the Oba Palace, adding that some witnesses saw when she was thrown off the bus naked.

“They saw the bus drove away and a jeep follow the bus, according to people she was shouting for help before she gave up. People around report(ed) the case to EbutevEro Police station,” the message said.

In his further update, King wrote: “Bamise’s brother was at Ebute Ero Police Station this morning to confirm and when he was shown the picture of the body, he affirmed that it was his sister’s. He’s on his way to the mortuary to identify the body.

“The driver is nowhere to be found. The police went to the address he gave, the occupants of the house said he left the house about a year ago.”

The Police Command was yet to confirm or refute the latest information on the case.

Lagos Police spokesman, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, when contacted, said a statement would soon be issued but denied stating if the girl has been found dead.