Content of Bamise’s video call shortly before she was murdered inside BRT

The late Bamise Ayanwole

The fashionpreneur killed while commuting from Lekki Ajah to Osodi, Bamise Ayanwole, filmed the interior of the dark, empty BRT bus and tried to capture the number of the bus and sent it to her friend.

In the video shared online by her brother, she could be heard telling the friend that she should take note of the number of the bus that was apparently pasted somewhere in the bus.

She told the friend that she deliberately went to the far back of the bus to sit down so she can monitor everything happening.

Speaking in Yoruba, she said: “You can see the head of the driver at the far front”, She zoomed her camera at that point to show the top of the head of the driver as the bus was speeding along.

Bamise also playfully told her friend that she should not show anyone the clip she forwarded in case nothing bad happened, so that people would not laugh at her that she was pointlessly apprehensive.

It turned out that her apprehension was well justified. It was her last trip.

Shortly after, she was attacked and thrown out of the bus.

An eye-witness claimed she was still breathing when he got to her and tried to take her to the hospital, but was prevented by onlookers who accused him of trying to use her for rituals