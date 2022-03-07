Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
David set to marry Chioma?

Younews Ng March 7, 2022 Celebrity, Entertainment, Music, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 76 Views

Davido got most of his fans gushing after a video of him singing Assurance to Chioma emerged online.

The singer serenaded his baby mama with the beautiful music and Nigerians can’t stop talking about the lovely moment.

One of the people who reacted to the video said: “Finally my assurance song, wedding coming I think.”

The fans of the lovable partners have expressed their excitement at seeing the singer singing Assurance again for China.

The singer personally received his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke and his baby mama, Chioma Rowland as they landed at the London airport in his private jet. Davido was heard calling Ifeanyo Rasko as the young man walked around in the private jet, fans reacted massively to the lovely video that emerged.

