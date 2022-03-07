Murder inside a govt facility: BRT.. Too bad! Too bad!!

A citizen getting killed is bad enough. For it to happen inside the “premises” of a Government facility is extremely so. That’s what we are faced with.

Citizen Bamise, having completed her business on the day, got on a BRT Bus, owned and run by the Lagos Government.

Reports indicate that as soon as she got in, she immediately feared for her life and recorded a video message which she sent to a family member or friend. Sadly, her worst fears came to pass. She became the latest victim of rampaging murderers who proceeded to harvest organs from her body.

If the public transport system run by the State is no longer safe for citizens, we do have a problem. The people deserve some explanations and assurances.

I understand that the driver has now been arrested. One hopes that the criminal justice system will leave no stone unturned in getting to the bottom of this dastardly act. The system must go beyond the killers of Bamise and bring to book those behind these frequently occurring murders.

The gravity of this matter requires the direct involvement of the Governor of Lagos State. A citizen has been killed literally under his watch. Beyond courtesy calls to her family, he must run the rule over the BRT and other elements of the Lagos transport system – road and waterways. That we are graduating from “one chance” robberies to “murder on the orient express” scenarios is damning.