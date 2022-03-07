Nigerians volunteer fighters to Ukraine disappointed

The volunteer fighters were however disappointed that the embassy required them to show evidence of paying $1000 for tickets.

They said we should provide evidence of military experience, passports and $1,000 for tickets and others. When I asked what the salary is, the man at the gate first said $7,000 and later changed it to $3,300 per month.”

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian envoy in Nigeria Bohdan Soltys has said the Ukrainian would not be able to pay for the ticket of the volunteers because that will be tantamount to the violation of international law.

“If a person wants to fight for Ukraine or any other country, only volunteers can do it. If Ukraine pays these people, they will be mercenaries and it violates international law… In general, when a person joins another country’s army, they pay the normal price that their soldiers are paid. This is how it works across the world. You come to fight because an injustice has been done,” he told The ICIR.

According to Rule 108 of the International Humanitarian Law as defined in Additional Protocol I, mercenaries do not have the right to combatant or prisoner-of-war status. They may not be convicted or sentenced without a previous trial.

Soltys said the volunteers from Nigeria can only fly to border countries like Poland or Hungary, and they would need visas because there is no direct flight to Ukraine. He added that he paid $1000 himself the last time he visited Ukraine.

Regardless of the visa charges, he noted that it would take a while before Ukraine would make calls for more soldiers because “when you receive soldiers you need to accommodate and feed them.”

He said the Ukrainian government would make the call for more volunters from Nigeria when the army see that they can accommodate more people, but the volunteers have to be able to pay their way to Ukraine.