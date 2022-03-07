Nigerians who applied reveals Why they want to fight in Ukraine

Nigerians who have indicated interest to fight on the side of Ukraine in the ongoing war between the eastern European country and Russia have explained why they want to join the Ukrainian forces.

For some of them, the interest is not driven by altruism, rather the motivation is to escape the existential problems of living in Nigeria.

One of the volunteers Adikwu Monday, an ex-soldier with the Nigerian Army number 96NA/41/2808.

Adikwu, a father of six children said he is willing to ply his trade in Ukraine because he needed money to take care of his family..

“They said they will pay us so I am ready to fight so that I can get paid and take care of my family. I will also bring glory to the name of Nigeria as a worthy ambassador.”

According to him, he was dismissed from the Nigerian Army for leaving his duty post to visit his pregnant wife without permission.

A couple of Nigerian students were at the embassy seeking to be volunteer fighters. They declined to comment.

@The ICIR