Police reveals how corpse of passenger who went missing on a BRT was found

The Lagos State Police Command has offered more details into how the corpse of a 22-year-old passenger who went missing on a BRT vehicle, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, was found.

The spokesman of the Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, offered the further explanation in a statement he issued on Monday

The corpse was found lying on the Carter Bridge by Ogogoro Community, Lagos Lagos Island.

The corpse has been deposited at the morgue of the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy.

“The bereaved family has been contacted and family members have identified the corpse as that of Oluwabamise Ayanwole, the lady earlier declared missing.”

Ajisebutu said despite the recovery of the corpse, the police will unravel those behind the death of Ayanwole, who boarded the BRT bus on February 26, 2022 at Chevron Bus Stop in Lekki area of the state.

She was heading to Oshodi when she noticed suspicious happenings and informed her colleague at work.

She also did a video of the happening in the bus, whose driver refused to pick other passengers.

Ajisebutu said the Command’s Commissioner, Abiodun Alabi, is saddened by the development and has expressed, on behalf of the management, officers and men of the command, his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

He added: “Notwithstanding the death of Oluwabamise, the detectives handling the case would not rest on their oars until her killers are found.

“We, therefore, assure the concerned public and the bereaved family that we are closing on on the culprits and we are sure that soon the suspects would be arrested and made to face justice for this murderous act.

“While soliciting the cooperation of all and sundry, we once again appeal to anyone with additional information that could help the police in arresting the suspects to kindly oblige us. Such information, we assure, will be treated with utmost confidentiality.

“The Command is ever determined and committed to protection of lives and properties of residents in the state; and has strengthened its security apparatus to prevent a recurrence of this ugly, disturbing incident.”