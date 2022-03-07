SAN asks, why is Lagos State keeping mum over murder inside BRT ?

By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa San

The gory details of the cold-blooded murder of Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwole is too chilling to swallow. The undisputed fact so far is that she was picked by a Bus Rapid Transit of the Lagos State Government around Chevron area of Lagos State, alive and has now been found dead.

The details of this gruesome act show clearly that life has become more endangered in the State, even though measures may have been put in place to stem this tide. Cases of missing persons and kidnapping have been on the increase lately and this should call for concern by all and sundry. It is worrisome that a government facility, meant to ease the burden of people, has turned out to be a death trap. While appealing for calm to allow the relevant security agencies conclude their investigation, the following questions need urgent answers:

Are the BRT buses not equipped with CCTV? Is there no tracking device attached to these buses? What steps have been taken to forestall this dastardly occurrence? Are there no security operatives attached to the buses to maintain law and order? Why is Lagos State keeping mum over the incident involving the life of a citizen? Do you just find a dead body at noon time, with all relevant parts missing?

No one should be left untouched in this matter, no effort should be spared in unravelling the truth and no amount of money can be too much for the government to spend in getting to the very root of it all. Nothing should be left to guess work at all.

Given the gravity of the situation, I do humbly urge the Governor of Lagos State to take charge and be on top of this case and address the people urgently.

I do sympathize with the family and the good people of Lagos and Ekiti States, while praying to God to comfort all concerned at this very critical time.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN

Lekki, Lagos.

7/3/2022