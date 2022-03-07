Sunday Igboho’s Freedom is conditional… Read details

It’s not yet uhuru for Igboho..he can not leave the medical centre or Cotonou for any reason.

Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Igboho Oosa), has regained his freedom following his conditional release by authorities of the Republic of Benin, after spending about eight months in incarceration.

The lead counsel to Igboho, Chief Yomi Alliyu SAN, made the disclosure

He added that the conditional freedom was secured with the intervention of two prominent Yoruba indigenes, Professor Wole Soyinka and Professor Banji Akintoye.

Igboho and one of his wives, Ropo, were arrested by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin on their way to Germany, on Monday, July 19, 2021.

The Yoruba Nation agitator was trying to make good his escape from Nigeria after a bloody midnight raid on his Ibadan house by operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS).

The midnight operation of the men of the secret police left one dead, just as 12 of supporters of Igboho were arrested.

Alliyu stated in the message: “I am to inform you that Chief Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a Igboho Oosa) has been released from prison to his medical practitioners.

“His release is under the agreement that he should not leave the medical centre or Cotonou for any reason.

“Praises should be given to two prominent Yoruba personalities, to wit, Professor Wole Soyinka and Professor Banjo Akintoye for this turn around in our client’s matter