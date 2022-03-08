Anonymous person offered N120m to Slain OAU student’s wife

Gbade, elder brother to the late Masters’ student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Timothy Adegoke, on Monday said he was approached by one Idmund on the telephone phone to accept N50 million, while wife of the deceased, he said was offered N70 million to settle the matter.

He however said Adedoyin did not personally offer him money.

He also said the receptionist on duty the day late Adegoke lodged in the hotel, Adesola Adedeji, told Investigative Police Officer in charge of the case that the hotel’s lodgers’ register had been doctored.

Giving her testimony before the court, wife of the deceased, Bolatito, who could not control her emotion and broke down in tears, said the last meal eaten by her husband was the one he ate in the evening of Friday, November 4.