BRT Driver Changes narrative, Confesses To Raping Bamise !!

In an emerging one-minute, twelve seconds confessional statement clip of Andrew Nice, the Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver whose vehicle late Oluwabamise Ayanwole boarded and would be later murdered, has confessed to having forceful carnal knowledge of the now-deceased lady.

According to the video, he confessed to have committed a “dirty act” on Bamise, and also claimed he abandoned her and zoomed off.

This confession is different from the one Nice made when he granted an interview earlier on Monday.

There, he said it was gunmen who attacked his vehicle.

YOU NEWS reported that Ayanwole, 22, was found dead on Monday after she was declared missing following her commute on a Lagos BRT vehicle on Saturday evening.

Ayanwole got missing while returning to Ota, an Ogun State community that shares border with Lagos, from Ajah area of Lagos on Saturday, when she boarded a BRT bus with number 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7 p.m. at Chevron Bus-Stop.

Sensing danger as the driver didn’t pick passengers enroute to their destination apart from the four persons on board, Bamise had engaged a friend using voice notes on her phone.

Going by the voicenote, Nice said he liked Bamise and asked to know her name and other personal details.

Bamise had also sent a video to her friend showing how dark it was in the bus.

Her killing has caused outrage on social media, with many wondering the audacity of committing crime inside a state-regulated vehicle