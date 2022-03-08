It’s Adeleke again
Osun State PDP Gubernatorial flag-bearer in the July 16, 2022 Election is Senator Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke.
He squares up against Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the APC
