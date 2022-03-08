Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Ademola Adeleke Declared Winner Of Osun PDP Gov Primary

Ademola Adeleke Declared Winner Of Osun PDP Gov Primary

March 8, 2022

It’s Adeleke again

Osun State PDP Gubernatorial flag-bearer in the July 16, 2022 Election is Senator Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke.
He squares up against Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the APC

