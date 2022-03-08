Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Buhari hails Osinbajo at 65, extols his loyalty and resourcefulness

March 8, 2022

On behalf of the Federal Executive Council, Government and people of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the auspicious occasion of his 65th birthday, March 8, 2022, joining family, friends and associates to celebrate the man of many parts.

President Buhari notes the worthy contributions of the Vice President to the development of the country as a lawyer, scholar, administrator and pastor, working selflessly and sacrificially to bring government closer to the people, and placing the people at the centre of governance by regularly advocating policies that support human development.

As the lawyer and scholar turns 65, the President affirms that his loyalty and dedication to duty have been most exemplary, especially in supervising the economy, which involves regular interface with heads of public and private institutions, and other government structures to ensure synergy and harmony that put the welfare and wellbeing of all Nigerians first.

President Buhari extols Vice President Osinbajo’s courage, humility and resourcefulness, praying that the Almighty God will continue to grant him the strength, wisdom and good health to serve the nation and humanity.

Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
March 8, 2022

