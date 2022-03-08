Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Citizens raise 7 Questions that puts a lie to that BRT driver’s narratives

Younews Ng March 8, 2022 Celebrity, Crime, Investigation, News, Press Release Leave a comment 55 Views

The BRT BUS driver Mr Nice Andrew Ominikoron in whose vehicle the Late Ms Bamise Ayanwole was abducted and later discovered to have been murdered is talking.

But many are of the view that he ran away to prepare his defense, that all he said so far are barefaced lies.

These are seven questions they have for him:

  1. How come he switched off the lights inside the bus all the way??
  2. Why didn’t he stop at any other point before he got to his accomplices??
  3. What made him to have stopped for those people, if he didn’t know them before??
  4. Why didn’t he report himself to the nearest police station, having seen that his sole passenger was forcefully taken away by “unknown people”??
  5. Why did he not report the matter to the management of the transport company???
  6. Why did he run away from the premises of the bus company when he heard that they were looking for him??
  7. Why did he park out of the premises officially registered with the bus company as his place of residence, overnight and without informing the management of the transport company?

