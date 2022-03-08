Gov Sani Bello Takes Over APC Secretariat amidst Crisis

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
March 8, 2022

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, today presided over a meeting of the Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The meeting took place at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

Photos shared on social media by the Governor shows him seated in what appears to be the position meant for the Chairman of the APC-CECPC, Governor Mai Bala Muni of Yobe State.

“I am currently presiding over the Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC at the National Secretariat of the Party,” Governor Bello captioned the photos.

This is despite a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, on Monday, that there is no leadership change in the APC-CECPC.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to sponsored media reports on an imaginary leadership change in the APC-CECPC

“The media report is fake news and should be disregarded.

“The APC is a progressive political party guided by rules. Leadership changes are not announced by ‘sources’ through name dropping in the media.

“We urge our teeming supporters, members and indeed the general public to remain calm and support the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC conduct a rancour-free and credible National Convention deserving of our great party.”

