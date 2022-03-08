Passengers stranded as BRT suspends operation over Bamise’s murder

Passengers were left stranded Tuesday morning at the various Bus Rapid Transit terminals across the state with no bus in sight. There are speculations the BRT has suspended operations for fear of attack following the death of 22-year-old Bamise Ayanwole, who was allegedly abducted and killed after boarding a BRT vehicle on Friday.

At the Ikorodu BRT terminal, there were no buses at the terminal to convey stranded passengers to their various destinations.

YOU NEWS learnt that the operations of the BRT had been temporarily suspended across the state owing to the unfortunate incident that led to the killing of Bamise.

Government sources have however assured the commuters that the issue was being handled by the state government and services would be restored as soon as possible.