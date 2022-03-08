Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Sanwo-Olu condemns Bamise’s murder, vows to pursue Justice

Younews Ng March 8, 2022 Celebrity, Crime, Investigation, News Leave a comment 73 Views

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu
has reaffirmed that the life of every citizen of the state matters to us, and we do not take the security of our people for granted.

“We will therefore leave no stones unturned in the investigations and arrest of everyone found culpable in the kidnap and death of Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwole.

“The driver of the BRT bus involved in this unfortunate incident has been arrested, and the management of Lagos Bus Service Ltd have been directed to cooperate fully with security agencies in their investigations, so that the full weight of the law is brought down on everyone involved in this ugly incident.

“To Bamise’s family and loved ones, my thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time, may the Almighty God console you.

“I hereby give you my word that JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED.

To fellow Lagosians, I assure you that I am following all the investigations closely, and will ensure that Bamise gets the justice she deserves.
I also assure you all that the BRT services remain safe, despite this condemnable act.
Once again, my sincere condolences to the Ayanwole family.

