Those behind Igboho’s conditional freedom

Younews Ng March 8, 2022 Celebrity, Crime, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 78 Views

Yomi Aliyyu, SAN
Lead Counsel to Sunday Igboho has revealed the identities of those persons who organised the freedom

He also clarifies that
Igboho has not been released; he was only released to be taken to the hospital to attend to his ill health.

The last time we spoke, I told you that we were making arrangements to take him to the hospital over his ill health. So, he was released based on health grounds.
I am to inform you that Chief Sunday Adeyemo has been released from prison to his medical practitioners under the agreement that he should not leave the medical centre or Cotonou for any reason.
Praises should be given to two prominent Yoruba personalities to wit Professor Wole Soyinka and Professor Akintoye for this turnaround in our client’s matter.”

