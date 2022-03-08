Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Youths stage protest for murdered BRT passenger in Lagos Today

Youths stage protest for murdered BRT passenger in Lagos Today

Younews Ng March 8, 2022 Celebrity, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 64 Views

Following the outrage that trailed the alleged gruesome murder of Bamise Ayanwole, a 22-year-old female fashion designer, some youths have vowed to embark on a protest on Tuesday.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Sanwo-Olu condemns Bamise’s murder, vows to pursue Justice

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Oluhas reaffirmed that the life of every citizen of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.