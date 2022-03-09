Family Declares 20-year-old Girl Missing

The family of a 20-year-old girl, identified as Agholor Divine Osasuyi Oluchi, has declared her missing.

Oluchi, left Sapele, the administrative headquarter of Sapele local government area of Delta State for Benin City, Edo state.

Trouble started on Sunday afternoon when she left home for Benin to visit her elder sister but has not been seen either by the elder sister nor any family relative residing in Benin.

It was gathered that the sister has not set her eyes on her neither has she return back home.

More worrisome, her phone is equally switched off.

It was gathered that all her family members and relatives have been contacted none knows her whereabout neither has anyone heard from her.

The missing Oluchi, completed 20 years last month, as this is the first time she is going missing.

The parents who are grieved have appealed that anybody with useful information on her whereabouts should help them out.

It could not be ascertained whether she has left the state for Edo state before she went missing.