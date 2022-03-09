Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Whistle Blower » Crime » Family Declares 20-year-old Girl Missing

Family Declares 20-year-old Girl Missing

Younews Ng March 9, 2022 Crime, Investigation, News, Press Release Leave a comment 51 Views

The family of a 20-year-old girl, identified as Agholor Divine Osasuyi Oluchi, has declared her missing.

Oluchi, left Sapele, the administrative headquarter of Sapele local government area of Delta State for Benin City, Edo state.

Trouble started on Sunday afternoon when she left home for Benin to visit her elder sister but has not been seen either by the elder sister nor any family relative residing in Benin.

It was gathered that the sister has not set her eyes on her neither has she return back home.

More worrisome, her phone is equally switched off.

It was gathered that all her family members and relatives have been contacted none knows her whereabout neither has anyone heard from her.

The missing Oluchi, completed 20 years last month, as this is the first time she is going missing.

The parents who are grieved have appealed that anybody with useful information on her whereabouts should help them out.

It could not be ascertained whether she has left the state for Edo state before she went missing.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

BREAKING:
Ademola Adeleke Declared Winner Of Osun PDP Gov Primary

It’s Adeleke again Osun State PDP Gubernatorial flag-bearer in the July 16, 2022 Election is ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.