“Mercy Aigbe is a confirmed prostitute”

Lanre Gentry, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has dragged her on social media over allegation of adultery.

The Lagos-based socialite called his ex-wife a prostitute while responding to comments from fans on Instagram.

An Instagram follower had raised concern over the paternity of the son Aigbe and Gentry had together, Juwon.

This was after Funsho, the wife of the new husband of the Nollywood star, Kazim Adeoti, alleged that the new couple had been having sex for years.

Funsho said Aigbe and Adeoti had been having sex since Juwon was five months old.

This prompted the Instagram follower to write to Gentry: “Have you seen what the wife wrote that Mercy has been sleeping with Kazeem since Juwon was 5 months old, please go and do DNA ooo.”

In his response, the car dealer blamed Adeoti’s estranged wife, Funsho, for bringing Aigbe to their home.

Gentry replied: “That is the problem of Adekaz wife (Funsho) and Mercy.

“When ashewo (Prostitute) visit your house what do you expect?”

Gentry’s comments are coming days after Funsho alleged that Aigbe started sleeping with her estranged husband while she was a nursing mother.

She said: “As for you Mercy let’s cut the crap, we were friends, but the shame and your glam lifestyle will not let you admit it, you have been sleeping with Kazim since your son was only 5 months old.

“I introduced you to Kazim as my friend.”

She also revealed how she invited the movie star and her former husband to Adeoti’s birthday when their relationship was rosy.

Funsho wrote: “I called and personally invited you and your ex-husband to the 40th surprise birthday party I did for my soon-to-be ex-husband.

“You were a constant friend of mine back then, I brought you close as a friend because I liked you, but you repaid me by sleeping with my husband Kazim.”

This is not the first time Gentry will be reacting to Aigbe’s alleged infidelity.

Gentry and Aigbe have been at loggerheads since their separation in 2017.

The car dealer moved on and tied the knot with his second wife, Oluwabusola, in September 2021.

Prior to the wedding, Aigbe had appealed to the father of her son to sign their divorce papers