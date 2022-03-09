OSUN: 2 primaries, 2 guber candidates, one PDP

Two governorship candidates have emerged from two parallel primaries held in Osun State for the Peoples Democratic Party governorship primaries .

The two factions, Wale Ojo faction and the Sunday Bisi-led faction held two separate primaries to elect governorship candidates.

The Sunday Bisi-led faction which has the support of the National Secretariat of the PDP and whose aspirant is Senator Ademola Adeleke held their primary at Osogbo city stadium while those who belong to Dotun Babayemi’s camp held theirs at the WOCDIF Centre, Ring.

Dotun Babayemi emerged the gubernatorial candidate of the Wale Ojo-led faction of the PDP in Osun State.

Results at the end of the factional primaries indicated that Babayemi polled 1,781 votes to beat other aspirants.

According to the Returning Officer, Adelani Ajanaku, even though some other aspirants have stepped down from the contest, they still made some votes.

At the end of vote exercise, Sanya Omirin polled 16 votes, Akin Ogunbiyi 23 votes, Fatai Akinbade 28 votes and Dele Adeleke polled 32 votes respectively.

In the other primary election, Ademola Adeleke emerged candidate of the Sunday Bisi-led faction of the PDP in Osun, polling 1,887 votes.

At least, 1,916 delegates were accredited with the results as shown:

Ademola Adeleke – 1,887

Dele Adeleke – 01

Akinbade Fatai – 00

Dotun Babayemi – 00

Akin Ogunbiyi – 00

Sanya Omirin – 04