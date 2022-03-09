PDP Complies With Court Ruling, Nominates New Ebonyi Governor, Deputy To INEC

Following the removal of Governor Dave Umahi and his Deputy Mr. Igwe, and in line with the Order of the Federal High Court directing the PDP to submit replacements for the duo, the National Leadership of the party has submitted the names of Hon. Iduma Igariwe as the new Governor and Mr. Fred Udogwu as the new Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State respectively.
