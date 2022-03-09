PDP Complies With Court Ruling, Nominates New Ebonyi Governor, Deputy To INEC

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Younews Ng March 9, 2022 null Leave a comment 53 Views

Following the removal of Governor Dave Umahi and his Deputy Mr. Igwe, and in line with the Order of the Federal High Court directing the PDP to submit replacements for the duo, the National Leadership of the party has submitted the names of Hon. Iduma Igariwe as the new Governor and Mr. Fred Udogwu as the new Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State respectively.

