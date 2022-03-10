Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » 4 dead as Fashola, Buhari’s CoS, Ngige’s convoy crashes

4 dead as Fashola, Buhari’s CoS, Ngige’s convoy crashes

Younews Ng March 10, 2022 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 60 Views

The convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; and his counterpart in Labour and Employment, Christ Ngige, crashed during the inspection of a bridge in Asaba, Delta State.

According to a report, four policemen were feared dead in the accident that occurred Tuesday evening.

We gathered that the driver lost control of the vehicle conveying security operatives and crashed into a deep pit.

An eyewitness, John Okorie, said the incident happened when the vehicle conveying the victims was negotiating the bend leading to the construction site of the Second Niger Bridge at the Asaba.

It was gathered that the police vehicle was speeding to meet up with the ministers’ vehicles when it veered off the road and crashed.

Also, a Delta Line driver, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said, “The incident was very fatal.

“The policeman driver was speeding and while negotiating the bend because of the speed could not control the vehicle. They crashed into a deep pit. I was at the back of the convoy, driving slowly.

“With the help of other people, we rescued four of them but they were badly injured. They were shouting as the vehicle fell on them.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, DSP Bright Edafe, said he was yet to receive the accident report as of the time of filling this report.

“I have not received the accident report, I will get back to you,” he said.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Crisis looms as MC Oluomo resists sack, pulls Lagos away from NURTW

MC Oluomo Pulls has resisted the fall of axe on him, by pulling out Lagos ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.