6 More painful things about gruesome murder of 22-yr-old Bamise

(1) When her body was discovered a day after the incident, some body parts were no longer found. This is contrary to police claims that nothing was missing in her body.

(2) Fleeing driver of the BRT bus, Andrew Nice was arrested in his hideout at Ososa, Ogun state by the Department of State Services, DSS. He was, thereafter, handed over to the police. He was arrested alongside a man that harboured him.

The driver later showed up in the company’s uniform.

(3) The driver went to park the bus, resumed work normally the following day, only to run away when the family members of the girl came to ask for her whereabouts. He wasn’t expecting anybody to have known. It’s very likely he belongs to a ritualistic syndicate.”

(4) The late Bamise just graduated last year from her fashion school and started work recently at Ajah. She promised her aged parent’s good life. Her mother is 70 years and the father is 80 years old.

(5) “On that fateful day, she bought children clothes for her elder sister who just put to bed but we didn’t see any of those items. Right now, the environment is tense, filled with tears, pains, anger and agony, the father is trying hard not to break down completely but the mother is totally inconsolable.

(6) She was still a virgin.