Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged killer of Super Tv CEO, Micheal Ataga has been crowned as MISS CELL 2022 at a beauty pageant held within kirikiri correctional facility to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day
Alleged killer of Super Tv CEO, becomes MISS CELL 2022 at Kirikiri
