Buhari to commission 2nd Niger Bridge this year”

Younews Ng March 10, 2022 buhari, Celebrity, News, Press Release Leave a comment 56 Views

Prof Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, made the disclosure during an inspection of the project.

He also assured that it would be completed by April 2022 and commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari before the end of the year.

Speaking, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said the major responsibility of the government was to deliver the project in collaboration with NSIA, saying: “Once we have finished, if they choose to concession, they can concession.”

Fashola said that the ministry had secured the approval of the FEC on a National Tolling Policy that is of international standard.

“Concessioning of projects is regulated by law. There are rules on how it is done.

“We are currently supervising the concession of 12 highways across Nigeria through the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI) and the process is opened to the general public.

“So, if we choose to concession this one, it will also be opened to the general public.”

The Minister said work on the bridge had reached an appreciable level and appealed to the communities around the impressive Second Niger Bridge project to bear with the Federal Government as power supply was going to be interrupted for two weeks to put finishing touches to the project, adding that adequate notice would be given ahead.

