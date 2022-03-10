Kidnapper reports gang to police for paying him N200k out of N12m ransom, arrested!

A kidnapper, Sadu Ardo Bunkawu, has been arraigned at a Magistrate Court in Yola, the Adamawa State capital after reporting himself to the police that he participated in a kidnapping operation but was cheated during sharing of the ransom.

The 28-year-old was paid N200,000 out of a ransom of N12 million collected by his gang of criminals. Even the N200,000 paid to him got lost while attempting to leave the forest where they shared the ransom.

Bunkawu described the action of his gang members as a “high level of injustice.” the reason he reported the matter to the police for justice to be done.

According to the kidnapper, the other 6 members of the criminal gang conspired and gave him the sum of N200, 000, keeping the remaining N11.8m to themselves.

Bunkawu is of Filingo village in the Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa state. He confessed that he and his gang members abducted two members of his community – Umaru Diffiwa and Umaru Babidi.

After he reluctantly collected the N200, 000 from his gang members, the money got lost on his way back home.

“I lost my share of the money while rushing to reach home on time,” Bunkawu said.

He further explained that “the money was paid to 7 of us by the family members of the victims; after releasing them, I was called upon and given N200,000 only.”

The police have arraigned the kidnapper before Chief Magistrate Court I, sitting in Yola. The prosecutor, Inspector Rakat Kadams, charged the kidnapper for alleged criminal conspiracy and kidnapping, which is contrary to sections 60 and 248(a) of the state penal code law 2018.

When the content of the First Information Report was read and interpreted to the kidnapper in Fulfulde language, he pleaded guilty to the offence.

After the defendant’s plea, the prosecutor prayed the court to adjourn the matter to enable him complete the investigation and transmit the case file to the Department of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The judge, Muhammad Abdullahi, granted the application and adjourned the matter to April 4, 2022.