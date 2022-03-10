Motorists ‘ll have a choice to pay toll on 2nd Niger Bridge or go for former free

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
March 10, 2022

The federal government has confirmed that motorists will pay toll levy on Second Niger Bridge when it is completed.

Prof Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, made the disclosure during an inspection of the project.

He noted that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had developed a National Tolling Policy for the entire nation.

According to him, if the road was tolled, there would be an alternative route, “so, when this bridge is tolled, the old bridge is an alternative route, so you have the choice to make between speed and price,” he said.

In a statement by the Director (Press and Public Relations) of the Ministry of Works and Housing, Boade Akinola, on Wednesday, Gambari however stated that tolling the bridge was not the key issue for the federal government but to get the project delivered.

He further described the bridge as a national infrastructure with immense socio-economic benefits for the contiguous states and the entire nation.

