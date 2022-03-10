Nigerians spent $2.29bn on beer in one year – report

A report by Oxford Economics has shown that Nigerian consumers spent $2.29 billion on beer in 2019.

Titled: “Beer’s Global Economic Footprint”, and commissioned by World Brewery Alliance (WBA), the study assessed the beer sector across 70 countries (including Nigeria), covering 89 per cent of beer sold worldwide, by volume.

The Nigerian volume accounted for 0.86 per cent of $266.9 billion global sales and showed that of the 70 countries surveyed, Nigeria ranked 30th in global beer sales during the period.

According to the study, globally, the beer sector accounted for $555 billion gross value added (GVA) contribution to global GDP, and supported 23 million jobs. In total, the beer sector supported 0.8% of GDP across the 70 countries or $1 for every $131 of GDP generated in these economies in 2019 and 1 in every 110 jobs created.

The report further showed that brewers and their downstream value chain made and supported $262 billion in tax payments to governments around the world. Of the total tax contribution, $109 billion are made up of Value Added Tax (VAT) and excise duties paid on beer sales.

“To put that in context, the beer sector’s GVA contribution to global GDP is comparable with Belgium’s economy in 2019 ($533 billion) and the number of jobs supported is equal to the entire Italian labour force (23 million people)

“Beer volumes are weighted heavily towards the on-premise, which has yet to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels. Many beer markets will see a strengthening of at-home consumption until hospitality returns to pre-pandemic levels and consumer comfort levels rise.

E-commerce for beer is forecasted to be a strong future driver across the onmi-channel segment in particular,” Brandy Rand, Chief Operations Officer, Americas, The IWSR, said