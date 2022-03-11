Condemnations for miss cell beauty pageantry, as Chidinma wins

Another madness is brewing right now.

We shall all be here when it escalates. But should we be surprised?

The Nigerian prison system should henceforth be deemed liable as a culprit in the escalation of crime in this country.

What is the meaning of this useless beauty pageantry called Miss Cell?

Was the Miss Cell pageant staged so that other beautiful ladies who are still free can aspire to be criminals and imprisoned so that they can exhibit this kind of vanity?

Misplaced priorities, always putting the wrong foot forward.

Probably copied it from somewhere and brought it here.

My question is, what will the average inmate gain?

What will the society at large gain?

Why is a national institution giving tacit approval to immorality and promoting activities that will boost crime?

Is it not right to believe that there are beautiful young ladies who would be dumb enough to go into crime in order to get into prison as a way to eventually participate in and win the next Miss Cell beauty pageant?

Our society it seems, must get ready to bear the brunt of the official ineptitude of our public institutions.

Very soon, other prison facilities will copy this useless thing.

Does anybody need to be told that the integrity and security of the prison facilities is already compromised?

Is it not just enough to continue to allow inmates benefit from academic activities, evangelism and services of religious and health organizations?

What is the percentage of moral values or human development conveyed by the staging of the Miss Cell beauty pageant?

And the Ministry of the interior folded its hands to allow this kind of brazen indulgence take place within a prison facility at this level of the fight against insecurity in this country!

Must we play so much in this country?

Must we be so indulgent?

It will be useful to listen to arguments about the rights of prison inmates that can be instructive in preventing the possible misunderstanding.of this apparently “well intentioned” indulgence by the Nigerian Prison system.