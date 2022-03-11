Igboho becomes gentle, says Yoruba Nation possible Without Firing a Bullet

Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Igboho, has called for dialogue in the quest for self-determination, maintaining that it can be achieved without bloodshed.

Igboho said this in a statement issued on Thursday by his counsel, Yomi Alliyu, in which he sued for calm among his supporters.

“He continues to preach against war seeing what is happening in Ukraine and some parts of Igboland in Nigeria. He implored all, especially his kinsmen at home and in the diaspora, to embrace dialogue in their quest for self-determination without heating up the very fragile situation in Nigeria,” the statement read.

“He believes that their ambition will be achieved without firing a bullet as he used to say at rallies.

”His counsel further quoted him as saying that he would not relent in the push for self-determination and thanked those who supported him while he was in prison.

The statement said: “Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa thanked all that are supporting him, especially his leaders, Baba Prof Akintoye and Baba Prof. Wale Adeniran and all Nigerians especially his people in Ilana Oodua and Affiliates seeking self-determination.

“He appreciates Chief Dele Momodu being the only Yorubaman of note that came to visit him in Cotonou prison. He remains grateful to the President of the Republic of Benin, President Talon, for releasing him from prison with a view to uniting him with members of his immediate family, albeit only in Cotonou for the time being,” it added.

The statement is the most recent from Igboho since he was freed by Benin Republic authorities on Monday.

Although details of his movement were sketchy in the wake of the development, reports suggest that he will stay in the Benin Republic.

Before his arrest after attempting to move to Germany, Igboho was declared wanted by the Department of State Services (DSS) following a raid of his home in Oyo State in July.

Some of his aides are facing trial in Nigeria