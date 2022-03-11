Police tighten security in Lagos over MC Oluomo, NURTW crisis

Following the suspension of the Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has deployed policemen in various parts of the state, including motor parks, to forestall a possible breakdown of law and order.
