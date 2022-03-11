Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Police tighten security in Lagos over MC Oluomo, NURTW crisis

Younews Ng March 11, 2022 Crime, News, Press Release Leave a comment 62 Views

Following the suspension of the Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has deployed policemen in various parts of the state, including motor parks, to forestall a possible breakdown of law and order.

