abort condolence visit to Bamise’s family

Younews Ng March 11, 2022

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; and his wife, Ibijoke, on Thursday, were billed to pay a visit to Murdered Bamise’s family.

They failed to show up at the residence of the family of slain 22-year-old Bus Rapid Transit passenger, Oluwabamise Ayanwole.

It was waiting in vain at the residence of the victim’s family at Oniboli community in the Ayobo area of the Alimosho Local Government Area.

And there were credible information that the governor, his wife and other government officials would be paying a condolence visit to the victim’s family

The family members, informed of the governor’s planned visit, awaited his arrival.

The mourners rented a tent in anticipation of the governor’s arrival, even as security personnel visibly accessed the security situation of environment.

Their hopes were high as they stretched to confirm the type of vehicle approaching whenever they heard a honking vehicle.

At 04:30pm, a family source who preferred anonymity, and who was in direct communication with the governor’s people, revealed that the governor shifted the visit to evening.

But till 06:30pm the governor, his wife and their entourage did not show up.

The family representative later said the governor’s aides informed him that he had another event to attend somewhere else, hence, his abortion of the planned condolence visit.

