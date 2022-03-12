Court says, 30 days Custody for BRT driver, as Autopsy ‘ll reveal if part of Bamise was cut for ritual

Counsel to the Ayanwola family, Ayo Ademiluyi has

called on the Lagos State Government‘s pathologist to conduct an autopsy to determine if indeed the late Bamishe’s body was mutilated.

The Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Andrew Nice, will remain in remand for the next 30 days, says a Magistrate Court at the Yaba area of Lagos over the death of 22-year-old Oluwabamise Ayanwola.

Magistrate Omobola Salawu ordered the remand for 30 days following an application by the Police.

The officer in charge of legal, Yetunde Cardoso, who represented the police had filed the remand application which premised it on four-count of the alleged murder, sexual assault, misconduct, and interference with a corpse.

The suspect will be remanded in custody to enable the police conclude their investigations as well as to await the outcome of the legal advice of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Outside the court, the counsel to the Ayanwola family, Ayo Ademiluyi condemned what he described as the refusal of the Governor to pay a condolence visit to the grieving family.

“Lagos State Government is the franchisor of the franchise agreement of the Bus Rapid Transport which the Lagos Bus Services Ltd is executing. We also want to say that the Lagos Bus Service Ltd has a corporate criminal liability hanging on its neck in this case.”

“We want to call on the Inspector General and the Commissioner of Police to move swiftly to arrest the Managing Director of Lagos Bus Services Ltd and all its top directors within the next 24 hours,” said the lawyer.

He also disclosed that the BRT driver had made video evidence to the police, stating what he knew about the crime. The lawyer however said he could not give details of the evidence until it is tendered in court.

He warned against any attempt to tamper with the evidence .

Further proceedings in the court have been fixed for April 11.

22-year old, Bamise Ayanwola went missing after boarding a BRT bus on Saturday, February 26.

She was said to have boarded the bus with number 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7 pm at Chevron Bus-Stop.

She was however found murdered last Monday on Carter Bridge, Lagos Island.