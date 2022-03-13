Redeemed Church in mess for Creating Politics Directorate, Adeboye debunks Osinbajo connect

Amid speculations that Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo may soon declare interest to run for the presidency, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), the Church he pastors, has created a directorate to mobilise for its members running for offices.

Osinbajo is a senior member of the RCCG, and a close confidante of the church’s General Overseer, Pastor EA Adeboye.

Many believe that Osinbajo will declare his interest to replace Buhari after the March 26 convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The RCCG memo, which elicited reactions from many Nigerian on Facebook, also directed pastors at regional, state, zonal, and all other levels to appoint officials to coordinate the new directorate at such levels.

The memo reads in part: “We write to formally notify you that the mission authority has created the Office of Directorate of Politics and Governance in the RCCG. Further to this, Pastor Timothy Olaniyan (PICP Lagos Province 12) has been appointed to lead the office.

“You are kindly requested to appoint with immediate effect a Provincial Officer for your province and also ensure that the same is done at all levels of the church – zone, area and parish. The essence of this directorate is to help coordinate the engagement of our people who are willing to be involved in politics as well as mobilise support for them when required.”

Meanwhile, tongues have started to wag over the Church’s action with some saying a venture into Politics can polarise the congegation.

“Have you seen the memo? Do you get it? If you don’t get it forget about it,” a Houston-based journalist, Adeyemi Adeoye, said in a facebook update.

“I hope the RCCG knows the implications of this adventure. Politics does better than a knife in dividing clans, tribes, families and religious centres. I hope this fast rising House of God is not plotting a major crisis against itself. I hope the Church is aware,” Timothy Adeleye said.

Meanwhile, The Redeemed Christian Church of God led by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has mentioned that its newly created Office of Directorate of Politics and Governance has nothing to do with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) or any person who may have political ambition in 2023.

RCCG Head of Media and Public Relations, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, said this on Friday.

According to him, the politics directorate of the church was created to sensitise members of the church for active political participation including getting their Permanent Voter Cards ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Olubiyi also said RCCG has been creating political awareness for its members since the transition from military to civil rule in 1999 and there was nothing new about the development.

He said Christians cannot afford to act ignorantly by staying off politics because the choice of political leadership affects the entire wellbeing of any people.

The RCCG spokesman further advised other churches in Nigeria and elsewhere to emulate the activities of the church by sensitising their members to be politically involved.