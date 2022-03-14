Osinbajo in dilemma over Tinubu, RCCG

Apart from pressure in some quarters within the APC, the VP was also in a dilemma because of his relationship with Tinubu.

A chieftain of the party, Senator Abu Ibrahim had said that Osinbajo would find it difficult to contest against Tinubu.

He said that Asiwaju and Osinbajo had come a long way. “Osinbajo was Tinubu’s commissioner in Lagos State. It was Tinubu who picked him for the vice presidency and so, he will not be in contest with him,” he said.

Some sources said the creation of the directorate for politics and governance recently by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), where Osinbajo is a senior pastor, had raised an eyebrow in many quarters.

They described the development as a move to use the church’s large followership across Nigeria and beyond to actualize the VP’s presidential bid.

But the church had said that the new directorate was expected to help mobilise support for members of the church who were into politics.