Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Whistle Blower » Crime » Stepmum burns Stepsons butt with iron, rubbed pepper in his eyes

Stepmum burns Stepsons butt with iron, rubbed pepper in his eyes

Younews Ng March 15, 2022 Crime, Investigation, News, Press Release Leave a comment 57 Views

A Stepmother, Elizabeth Abu, burnt her stepson’s butt with a hot iron and rubbed pepper in his eyes because he used his cloth to make duster they were asked to bring to school.

She has been taken into Police custody in Lokoja while the boy is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

APC Crisis : Buhari Sues for Peace
…Avoid Backstabbing & Name Calling

I am asking the leaders and the entire membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.