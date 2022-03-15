Stepmum burns Stepsons butt with iron, rubbed pepper in his eyes
March 15, 2022
A Stepmother, Elizabeth Abu, burnt her stepson’s butt with a hot iron and rubbed pepper in his eyes because he used his cloth to make duster they were asked to bring to school.
She has been taken into Police custody in Lokoja while the boy is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.
