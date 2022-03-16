Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
lai mohammed

Buhari Approves Reconstitution of NBC Board

March 16, 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the Governing Board of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC),
following the expiration of the tenure of the former Board.

Special Assistant To The President (Media)
Office of the Minister of Information and Culture
Abuja made this known today, 16 March 2022

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the board has Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa as Chairman.

Other members, who were appointed to represent various interests as stipulated by the NBC Act, include Mr. Wada Asab Ibrahim, Mr.
Iheanyichukwu Azubike Dike, Mrs. Adesola Oyinloye Ndu and Mr. Olaniyan Olatunji Badmus.

Also on the Board are Mr. Bashir Ibrahim, Mr. Obiora Ilo, Mr, Ahmad Sajo, Engr. Bayo Erikitola, a representative of the State Security
Service, a representative of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture as well as the Director-General of the Commission.

The Board has a three-year tenure.

