Lagos socialite Chidinma trial begins over petrol souvenir, gets N2m bail

A socialite, Ms Chidinma Ogbulu, aka Erelu Okin, has been arraigned before a Special Offences (Mobile) Court in the Oshodi area of Lagos State for distributing petrol as a souvenir during a ceremony.

Ogbulu reportedly distributed petrol while celebrating her chieftaincy title on March 5, 2022, at the Havillah Event Centre, Lagos.

A video of kegs of petrol for guests at the event went viral on social media, sparking an outrage as the state government sealed off the centre.

The police also vowed to prosecute the socialite.

She was arraigned on Monday on four counts bordering on conduct likely to cause breach of peace, endangering human lives by distributing combustible matter in a public gathering, intent to do harm to another and unlawfully carrying on the business of storage and containerising petroleum product without a permit.

According to the police, the offences are contrary to and punishable under sections 251(1), 168 (1) and 244 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015, and Section 195 (2)(b) of the Environmental Management Protection Law of Lagos State 2017.

Ogbulu was granted bail in the sum of N2m with two responsible sureties with verified addresses and three years’ tax clearance.

The case was adjourned till March 24, 2022, for trial.