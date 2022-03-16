MC Oluomo denies disobeying Sanwo Olu…”l sold Lagos tickets, not NURTW’s “

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos is still selling tickets at motor parks and garages.

This is despite the suspension of all activities by the national body and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government.

In a statement today, the suspended NURTW Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya alias MC Oluomo told union members to continue operations.

The notice advised that any disruption of activities by police be reported to the leadership for rectification.

Hours after the circular went public, Oluomo issued an update denying that he authorized the sale of NURTW tickets.

The embattled chairman clarified that the ones being sold belong to the Lagos government.