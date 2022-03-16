Mc Oluomo ignores Sanwo Olu‘s directive, authorizes members to sell tickets in Lagos garages

The suspended chairman of Lagos Chapter of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, has dared Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu.

He has ignored his directive and ordered his members to return to motor parks across the state.

MC Oluomo stated this in a statement issued to all branch Chairmen of the Association.

Recall that Lagos State Government has banned all the activities of NURTW following the disagreement between the National Secretariat and Lagos State Chapter of the Union.

Alhaji Akinsanya ordered the members to continue the sale of tickets to commercial motorists at garages and bus stops.

Meanwhile, Mc Oluomo had withdrew his membership and that of others from the NURTW after he was suspended indefinitely by national body of the Union, granted his members permissions to go about with the union’s usual daily activities, and that they should ignore government officials and police who may be standing their ways.

The suspended chairman told all the stakeholders loyal to him that the Union is permitted to go about her day-to-day activities at parks and garages as road transport workers under his leadership, assured them that he would take care of police in case of any trouble.

The Statement said, “This is to formally informed all NURTW Chairmen and entire members of the Union to operated your day to day union activities at the various motor parks & Garages accordingly and disregard any Patrol Policemen parading themselves in other to disrupt your Union operations.

“Any disruption of your union activities by the Nigeria Police Force, please report immediately and contact the State Chairman for rectification.

Kindly adhere strictly to this urgent Information”.

MC OLUOMO’S STATEMENT TO BRANCH MEMBERS

Confirming the development to The Guild, the State Secretary, NURTW, Lagos Branch, Bankole Oluwaseyi, disclosed that the authorization directing all members to go back to motor parks and continue the ticket sales, was sent to entire NURTW branches’ chairmen in Lagos on Monday morning, while same message was also forwarded to the union’s WhatsApp group.

Oluwaseyi claimed that chairmen and members of the Union were scared of going out as directed and that they were being mindful of consequences that might follow the action.

He said, “All chairmen got the message this morning that all of them should return to motor parts and garages and continue sales of tickets at these parks and garages, as well as bus stops in Lagos.

“ The MC Oluomo directives is coming after my office was burgled and all tickets stolen from my office and I discovered the same tickets were sold to the branches.

“They started selling these tickets since Saturday quietly and continue selling the rest openly today as directed by the suspened chairman.”