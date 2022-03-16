Motorists take note, toll payments returns at Lekki after 18 mths

The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) has announced the commencement of toll operations at the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge plaza in Lagos.

LCC had suspended operations at the Lekki tollgate after the shooting of protesters during the #EndSARS protest on October 20, 2020.

Some facilities at the toll plaza were also destroyed during the protest.

In February 2021, the state judicial panel had approved the reopening of the tollgate, but the ruling met objections in some quarters.

In a statement, the company said tolling operations will commence on April 1.

The LCC said commuters plying the road will not pay any toll for the first two weeks until 15th April 2022 “as this period would be toll-free to all motorists plying the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge”.

According to Yomi Omomuwasan, LCC’s managing director, the resumption of services at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza is coming after extensive consultations with key stakeholders including the residents’ associations, traditional rulers and community leaders, professional bodies, as well as the Lagos government.

Omnomuwasan said LCC is back to serve commuters and the community better.

“We have introduced new technology and innovations to make passages at the Toll Plaza seamless and faster for commuters. We are replacing old toll devices with upgraded ones for faster throughput at the Toll Plaza,” he said.