N120,000 ‘ll be cheapest air ticket, soon – CEO, Air Peace

Airline Operators in the country, on Monday, said they had only three more days to fly due to the high cost of aviation fuel.

Mr Allen Onyema, the CEO of Air Peace, who spoke on behalf of the operators, said this during a public hearing by the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the scarcity of aviation fuel in Abuja.

Onyema accused aviation fuel marketers of not speaking the truth about the actual landing cost of aviation fuel, adding that if drastic measures were not taken, the least air ticket would go for as high as N120, 000.

If we continue this way, the least ticket you will have is about N120,000. And the marketers have refused to tell us how much is the unit cost of their acquisition.”