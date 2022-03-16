National grid collpases again, Power Minister holds marathon meetings

Around 5:10 pm today, Tuesday March 15, the second in 24 hours and the third collpase this year.

It would be recalled that the national asset has earlier collapsed on Monday, March 14, plungung the entire country into blackout.

Nigeria’s electricity grid collapsed around 5pm on Tuesday, which was less barely 48 hours after it collapsed on Monday, a development that caused widespread darkness across the country.

Power distribution companies again alerted their customers about the collapse, as it was gathered that the meeting summoned by the Federal Government on Monday over issues in the sector, had to drag on till late night on Tuesday.

The grid collapse further prolonged the blackouts witnessed across the country, amidst the current energy crisis in the petroleum sector in Nigeria.

In a public announcement to its customers on Tuesday, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company described the collapse of the grid as total.

It said, “Dear esteemed customers, we regret to inform you of a total system collapse on the national grid at 1709hours of today Tuesday, March 15, 2022 leading to outages across our network.

“We are closely monitoring the situation with our TCN (Transmission Company of Nigeria) partners and will keep you updated on the situation. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience.”

Also, the Head, Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric Plc, Mr Felix Ofulue, confirmed the development .

On the meeting summoned on Monday by the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, it was gathered that it went on till past midnight on Monday and continued till past 10pm on Tuesday